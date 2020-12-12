St Francis Anglican Church ushers in Christmas season with quiet tree lighting-up ceremony

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Dec 12): The first ever Christmas tree lighting for the new St Francis’ Anglican Church building was a quiet occasion, with only the parish priest Revd Canon Dennis Gimang and a few church choir members present.

Dennis said that the reason for the little attendance for the event, held on Dec 11, was due to precautionary measures taken by the church to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“We only called a few church choir members to sing carols for this event. We do not want to attract a huge crowd this year because of the Covid-19 situation that is currently happening around the world now,” he told The Borneo Post during the event.

He also said that it is sad for the church members that the event was done quietly this year as it was the first time that a huge Christmas tree was erected at the new church’s compound but not many were able to be present to witness its lighting ceremony.

During the event, the lighting up of the Christmas tree ceremony was accompanied by the carol singing by the members of the church choir, ushering the coming of Christmas season which is just around the corner.

“This would be the first Christmas tree for the new St Francis’ Church too. The purpose of erecting this tree for us is to make Christmas visible to the people in Kota Samarahan area,” said Dennis.

Commenting on the how the Christmas celebration would be like in Samarahan division this year, he anticipated that Christmas this year in the division is going to be very quiet.

Dennis added that one of the things that will make this year’s Christmas quiet this year is that with the government’s Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) still imposed, there won’t be any house to house carolling and visits which are activities which makes Christmas celebration in the country a lively event.

“(Without those activities) it won’t dampen our faith to celebrate Christmas in the best possible way. Thus, by putting up of the Christmas tree in front of our church building, we want to make Christmas visible for everyone,” he said.

Meanwhile Dennis also reminded those who wanted to attend Christmas Eve and Christmas day service at St Francis’ church to take note of the time of the services held at the church.

There will be two services held at the church on Christmas Eve at 6.30pm and 8.30pm and both services will be conducted in Iban language.

“We would like to remind those who are not working on Christmas Eve to come for the 6.30pm service and let those who are working on Christmas Eve to come for 8.30pm service,” he said.

The 8.30pm Christmas Eve service will also be streamed online through social media.

As for the services on Christmas day, two services will be held on that day which is at 7am and 9.30am.

The 7am service on Christmas day will be conducted in English while the one at 9.30am will be conducted in Iban.