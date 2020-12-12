Vaie folk express concern about squatters from Sungai Sebiew being relocated to their villages

BINTULU: The Vaie community of Kampung Jepak supports the call by Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing for the squatters living along the banks of Sungei Sebiew to cooperate with the authorities in the move to relocate them to make way for widening works on the river under a flood mitigation exercise.

However, Persatuan Anak Vaie Bintulu (PAVB) said although they supported the relocation, the community was against the relocation of the squatters to Kampung Jepak and its surrounding areas. In a statement yesterday, it said it had voiced out their concern to Tiong.

The association then said Tiong had told them ‘to not jump to conclusion’ about the squatters – most of whom were from Sebauh, Pandan, Labang, Sungai Silas and Sepadok – being moved to Kampung Jepak and its surrounding areas.

Tiong also assured the PAVB that the relocation of the squatters would be done in accordance with the provisions of the laws, and under the monitoring of the Land and Survey Department, Bintulu Development Authority, Bintulu Resident’s Office and Bintulu District Office.

It is likely that the squatters be relocated to areas in Kidurong pending meetings and consultations with the authorities and the stakeholders.

In response, PAVB said it was relieved that the relocation of the squatters had taken into the consideration the feelings and concern of the Vaie community.