Warisan to become national party

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) will soon be a national party as it will be extending its wings to the peninsula.

Its president, Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said that the party’s supreme council members unanimously agreed upon the motion during their annual general meeting (AGM) today.

He said that other Sabah-based parties such as PBS and Upko have contested in the peninsula before.

“If other parties from the Peninsula could exist in Sabah, why couldn’t parties from Sabah exist in the Peninsula,” Shafie told reporters when met during the event today.

He pointed out that there are about 300,000 Sabahans residing in the peninsula.

He further disclosed that there would not be any changes to the party’s name.

When asked about which states Warisan would go for, Shafie said that the party would go for states that have a high number of Sabahans.

Separately, Shafie had called for changes in the leadership of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“We have to be brave enough to make changes,” he stressed.

When asked whether Shafie thinks that current PH leader, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should be replaced, he said that he did not want to single out anyone.

“We were able to win the last elections, and then we lost power. Why? (Because of the) infighting within.

“We tried to unite the people but it didn’t go anywhere because there is no clear direction from the leaders,” added the Semporna Member of Parliament.