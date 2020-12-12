Warisan to challenge Karambunai poll results

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) has submitted its petition to challenge the recent state election result in Karambunai, said Parti Warisan Youth chief Datuk Azis Jamman.

In the 14th General Election, Warisan’s Azhar Matussin unseated Datuk Jainab Ahmad Ayid from the Umno stronghold.

However, Umno’s Datuk Yakub Khan snatched the seat away from Warisan candidate Ahmad Jais Otong with 5,180 votes, a majority of only 16 votes in a six-cornered fight during the September 2020 snap polls.

“A petition against the Karambunai state assembly seat has been submitted by our headquarters,” he told the press after the launch of Warisan Wira, Wanita and Wirawati Annual General Conference, officiated by Warisan secretary general Datuk Loretto S Padua on behalf of Warisan deputy president Datuk Darell Leiking, at Hakka Hall here today.

“According to the investigation we have done and the available evidence, we are confident and believe there are doubts about the results that took place during the last election on the Karambunai State Assembly seat.

“This resulted in us filing this petition on the belief that we were wrongly announced as lost in that area. So now, we just wait,” he added.

Azis originally announced the lodging of petition when addressing Warisan delegates earlier during the ceremony.

“We submit this petition to protest their victory in Karambunai because we can see clear leakages that had caused us to doubt the loss of our candidate by 16 votes only,” he said.