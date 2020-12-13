32 summonses issued, 2 arrested during ‘Ops Samseng Jalanan’ in Kuching

KUCHING (Dec 13): A total of 32 summonses were issued and two individuals were arrested during an ‘Ops Samseng Jalanan’ that was conducted in Kuching from 4.30pm yesterday until 1am today.

Kuching district police acting chief Supt Merbin Lisa said the operation was conducted at Jalan Tun Datuk Patinggi Abang Haji Muhamad Salahuddin, Jalan Bako, Jalan Gambier, Jalan Stadium, Jalan Tun Abdul Rahman Yaakub and the nearby areas at Masja in Petra Jaya.

“The operation was conducted to prevent road users from driving or riding their motorcycles dangerously,” he said in a statement today.

He added that a total of 32 summonses were issued to 23 motorcyclists for various offences namely not having a valid driver’s license (seven), not wearing a helmet (two), failure to display road tax (one), no side mirrors (four), modified exhaust (two), illegal modification (three), failure to produce a driver’s license (one), illegal license plate (four), no license plate (four), malfunctioned horn (three) and expired road tax (one).

Merbin said the two individuals who were arrested were an 18-year-old male rider and a 17-year-old female pillion rider who were caught doing the ‘wheelie’ at the Jalan Kampung Pulo Ulu junction.

Both were arrested and would be investigated under Section 42(1) and Section 111 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, Merbin said similar operations would be carried out periodically to bring down the number of road accidents, especially the fatal ones.

“We are advising the public to use our roads safely and observe traffic laws. Complaints of errant motorcyclists or drivers can also be made to the police for further action,” he added.