333 new cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 333 new positive Covid-19 cases and 245 recoveries today (December 13), said Local Government and Housing Minister and Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

“According to the report of Sabah State Health Department, the number of new Covid-19 positive cases in the state today is 333, making the cumulative total to 32,828 cases. No death case has been recorded,” he said.

“Today a total of 245 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or recovered from the hospital, making the cumulative recovery total to 29,449 people. So far, a total of 1,904 patients are receiving treatment, namely 629 people in the hospital and 1,275 in PKRC (Covid Quarantine and Treatment Centre).

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is 62 and 19 people require ventilators,” said Masidi, the official Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson, here today.

Masidi said Kota Kinabalu recorded 120 Covid-19 positive cases, the highest number in Sabah today, followed by Sandakan (50), Tuaran (49), Lahad Datu (28), Penampang (22), Tawau (22), Kota Belud (12), Kudat (9), Papar (8), Keningau (5), Semporna (4), Putatan (3) and Ranau (1).

He said no case was found in Pitas, Tambunan, Kalabakan, Kinabatangan, Tenom, Kota Marudu, Telupid, Beluran, Kuala Penyu, Tongod, Beaufort, Kunak, Sipitang and Nabawan, and no additional red zone and new cluster were reported yesterday.

“The high number of cases today stems from the screening of existing clusters, which are 12 clusters that recorded 166 cases. The cluster recording the highest number was the Rumah Merah Cluster (78 cases),” he said.

“Of the 333 Covid-19 positive cases, a total of 166 cases (49.9%) were from existing cluster screening, 104 cases (31.2%) from close contact screening in 13 districts, 42 cases (12.6%) from symptomatic screening, two cases (0.6%) from community screening and 19 cases (5.7%) were from other categories,” he added.