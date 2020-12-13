A talented musician’s quest to preserve her Kelabit heritage

CHILDREN’S songs and nursery rhymes have been known to be passed down the generations, serving not only as a powerful learning tool to develop language communication and literacy skills, but also to captivate the young.

However, traditional children’s songs and rhymes appear to be losing their appeal among today’s children, who seem to prefer mainstream music.

In keeping with her mission and dedication to preserve her Kelabit heritage, Sarawak’s very own sape songstress Alena Murang recently launched Project Ranih, an online archive of children’s songs and rhymes from her community.

“My cousin and producer Joshua Maran and I conceptualised this project in 2016 after my first album launch, and to be honest, we were working on a shoestring budget. Slowly but surely, here we are four years later with four children’s songs available on Project Ranih (www.projectranih.com) – each complete with lyrics in Kelabit and English,” she told thesundaypost.

The singer-songwriter collected the four songs from her elders Datin Sri Garnette Jalla Ridu and Prof Dr Ramy Bulan, who are cousins and best friends.

“We did the intimate recording at Auntie Garnette’s house in Kuching the day after my concert in October last year. The session with them was so uplifting; they laughed and sang that afternoon full of joy, recalling their childhood and moments when they sang to their children,” Murang said.

The four songs featured on Project Ranih are ‘Leluen Kuh Ba’o Buda’, sung by a mother monkey to her baby; ‘Piu’ Piu Alung Alung’, which cheers a child on as she catches fish and shares it with her family; ‘Uu Ang’, a comfort song of See Saw and Dandling on the feet and a lesson on different kinds of baskets or carriers; and lastly ‘Segking Segking Segko Segko’, which portrays the bedazzling attire worn by visitors to the village.

Murang, who is of Kelabit and English-Italian parentage, said ‘Uu Ang’ is one of the more well-known Kelabit songs, often sung by parents to children. She fondly recalled how her father would lie on his back with his knees folded and she would sit on his feet.

“He would lift his feet up and down while singing the rhyme. It was the best song and so much fun,” she reminisced, revealing that she would go on to learn ‘Leluen Kuh Ba’o Buda’ in primary school.

She also shared that during the recording, Garnette recalled fond memories of babysitting her young cousins while chanting the ‘Uu Ang’ and ‘Piu’ Piu Alung Alung’, among others.

“She told us those whom you babysat and who babysat you somehow often grow into special connections in later years,” Murang said.

Along with Joshua, Murang is among the first generation of Kelabits born and raised outside the rainforest.

She said as Kelabit folk songs were fast fading away, particularly as her generation became parents, both she and Joshua set up Project Ranih as an accessible archive for all Kelabits and people interested to know more about the traditional songs, sung for generations by the indigenous tribe.

“This project is the first of its kind, documenting the oral traditions of children’s songs and making them accessible and free on a user-friendly website. These songs are relatable to the local context with mentions of different types of woven baskets, children catching fish for their families, a mummy monkey, a hunter with a blowpipe, and even different types of cucumbers to harvest.”

What has always motivated the cousins in the heritage work they do is keeping Kelabit traditions alive and making them relevant.

“We hope this project can strengthen family bonds and our kampung community values, keep our language alive, and bring a smile to everyone’s face,” Murang said.

Since launching Project Ranih on Nov 20, which also coincided with International Children’s Day, she noted that the feedback she received has been very encouraging.

“The four songs on the website are just a start and more will be added soon. The long-term plan is to raise funds to continually update the archive, and hopefully, also support other communities in collecting their children songs,” she said.

Project Ranih is supported by the Foundation of Endangered Languages, Kanid Studio, Pepperjam Productions, with in-kind collaborations with Malaysia Design Archive and Momentum Studios Sdn Bhd.

The multi-talented musician is now working on her next album and another music video. The latter will be from the same team behind the ‘Midang Midang’ music video, which won the Best Styling Award at the Buenos Aires Music Video Festival in Argentina last month.

“To be recognised for our cultural heritage on an international stage is really uplifting. It’s also encouraging to note that although our community is so small, we still can create something people can relate to or people around the world want to watch.

“The outfits and accessories worn in the video were all from Sarawakian designers and crafters,” she said, adding that traditional beads were also featured to denote her Kelabit influences.

“We’re very honoured and proud to showcase Sarawak’s identity and stories through fashion and film. We’re so thankful to everyone helping out with the styling. No fewer than 20 people were involved.”

The music video, co-produced by Kanid Studio and KL-based film creative hub Project Room, was also nominated for Best International Video where Madonna was one of the nominees.

The award went to Spanish singer Maria José Llergo for her song ‘A través de ti’.