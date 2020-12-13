Abdul Karim: Formal charter with PN, BN only shows ‘distrust’ among peninsula party leaders

ASAJAYA (Dec 13): The suggestion by Perikatan Nasional (PN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin for a formal charter between PN, Barisan Nasional (BN) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) shows that there is distrust among the peninsula party leadership, said Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports said GPS had always been friendly with PN and BN as they had formed the federal government together, and therefore there was no more need to affirm support to each other through a formal charter.

“I think a formal charter like that among good friends is not necessary. It’s just like a married couple, after marriage there is no need for the husband and wife to sign another formal agreement.

“We are already close to each other. We have set up the government together and we already have a good understanding with each other.

“Then the moment you propose to sign a formal charter only reflects that you don’t trust each other. So you don’t have to sign it,” said Abdul Karim after an earth-breaking ceremony at the site of the new Kampung Tambirat Hawkers Centre here this afternoon.

He was commenting on a statement by Hamzah Zainuddin on Friday (Dec 11), proposing a formal charter spanning PN, Barisan Nasional and GPS to ensure they jointly contest the next general election.

Hamzah said the formal charter would ensure the continuity of the beneficial policies implemented by their informal cooperation since taking over the federal government from Pakatan Harapan (PH) in March.

He said such a charter would build up Malaysians’ trust and confidence in the stability and ability of the partnering coalitions to govern and develop the country.

The proposed coalition would be founded on the principle of inclusivity, Hamzah said when asserting that all participating parties would be given equal room to express their views, regardless of their size and the communities they represent.

Abdul Karim, who is also a Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu vice-president, said they should instead nurture the good relationship they have been having since the formation of the government.

Besides, he added, GPS was not interested to nominate candidates for the coming general elections in the peninsula.

“You (peninsula parties) don’t have to worry about us (Sarawak). If there is anything to worry about, it’s you wanting to come to our state and then contesting in our state which Sarawakians are not very happy about,” he pointed out.

Abdul Karim said the main reason why GPS was formed was so that Sarawak will be administered by Sarawak’s own parties and leaders.

“With GPS’s main theme and slogan ‘Sarawak diutamakan’ (Sarawak first), we want to look after or state the way we want it to be. You look after your region, we look after ours.

“But we will remain friendly to each other because we want to see a stable federal government. That is the reason why we support PN. Not to say we are taking an advantage, but we want to see a stable government whereby the economy can develop and bloom,” he said.

Meanwhile on another development, Abdul Karim said the Sarawak Sports Corporation will continue to nurture state athletes so that they will always be prepared for whatever sporting events coming in the future.

He said due to the postponements of several sporting events due to the Covid-19 pandemic, like the Malaysian Games (Sukma) and the Olympics, many athletes would lose their peak by the time the sporting events resume.

As such, he said the Sarawak Sports Corporation has been tasked to ensure that all state athletes will be in tip top condition for upcoming events.

“With many of these sporting events postponed, I have instructed the Sarawak Sports Corporation to continue preparing and training our athletes. All is not lost because we are building a good pool of athletes, and I believe this is a good investment,” said Abdul Karim.