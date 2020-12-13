‘Albinus Walk’ among activities for Sacred Heart School’s anniversary do

SIBU: Sacred Heart School will celebrate its 120th anniversary on Jan 1, with a walk in honour of its former principal, the late Rev Bro Albinus.

Sacred Heart School Old Students Association (Shosa), in a press statement yesterday, said Bishop Joseph Hii, a former student, would lead the walk.

According to event organising chairman Senator Robert Lau, the ‘Walk in Honour of Brother Albinus’ would commence at 7.30am – starting at the newly-renamed Jalan Brother Albinus, and ending at the school.

“It’s a fitting tribute to a legendary educator who dedicated his life to students from all races and backgrounds,” Lau said.

Former students, especially those who were around during the time of Brother Albinus between 1972 and 1986, had been invited to take part in the programme.

“Let us honour and pay homage to him by turning up in full force for the walk,” Lau said.

At the end of the walk, participants would proceed to the SHS Centenary Hall to observe a minute of silence in memory of the late principal, he added.

Bishop Hii, who would be the guest-of-honour, would then deliver a speech before declaring the start of a year-long celebration of the school’s 120th anniversary. Some of the activities lined up for the year would include the refurbishment of the Centenary School Hall’s audio/PA system, a sports carnival and a grand dinner scheduled for the final quarter of next year.

All the participants had been urged to adhere strictly to the standard operating procedures (SOP) put in place to combat Covid-19.

“Come with your face masks on, and observe physical distancing at all times,” Lau reminded.

The Sacred Heart School was established in 1902 by the Mill Hill Brothers before its management was handed over to the La Salle Brothers.

The final La Salle principal was Brother Albinus before Malaysian educators took over beginning 1987.

Since its establishment, the school has set up more than 10 other mission schools here such as St Elizabeth and St Rita.

“The school is renowned for producing outstanding students who have gone on to become movers and shakers in the public and private sectors,” said Shosa, adding that the high level of discipline and commitment to strive for excellence had always been deeply instilled in all its students.

“To this day, many former students still speak fondly of their alma mater and continue to return to lend a helping hand, whenever they were called upon,” said Shosa.