Allow state bodybuilders full use of facilities at SSC — SBBA

KUCHING: The Sarawak Bodybuilding Association (SBBA) has requested the Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) to grant state bodybuilders full usage of the facilities provided at Sarawak Stadium.

Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, who is also SBBA president, said the request was justified in view of Sarawak’s commendable achievement in the sport at national, regional and international levels.

“(SBBA honorary secretary) Dr Malvern Abdullah has informed us that for now, only three bodybuilders are given the allowance of using these facilities – Buda Anchah, himself (Malvern) and our woman athlete, Philomena Dexclyn Siar, by virtue of their international accomplishments.

“However, I believe that facilities should also be open to our state athletes, specifically those with high potential of bringing home medals from the national-level Mr Malaysia competition,” he said during SBBA’s annual general meeting (AGM) yesterday, held virtually for the first time via Google Meet.

Earlier, Malvern informed the committee that the facilities provided by the SSC at Sarawak Stadium covered physical areas such as gymnasium, sports rehabilitation and massage centre, as well as non-physical areas such as sports nutrition, sports psychology, strength and conditioning, and also game analysis.

“I am not really sure about such a provision in Sibu and Miri divisions, but in Kuching, the SSC provides these facilities at the state stadium in Petra Jaya,” he said.

Wee pointed out that the allowance to use the SSC facilities was crucial for Sarawak bodybuilding in that there was no centralised gym for the state bodybuilders to train at, an issue that SBBA had been struggling with over the past five years.

“It is important for them (state bodybuilders) to have a centralised facility, especially in the weeks approaching to Mr Malaysia championships.

“Previously, we had the MSNS Gym at Kuching Civic Centre, but now, our athletes are left to fend for themselves when it comes to training.

“In this regard, we hope that the relevant authorities would be able to assist us,” he added.

Meanwhile, the AGM also highlighted the proposed activities for next year, factoring in the adoption of the new norms due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his presentation, Malvern said over 20 activities had been proposed to Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS), comprising workshops and courses related to the sport, on coaching and judging, as well as preparatory programmes for competitions, namely the Malaysian, Asian and World championships.

In his remarks before adjourning the AGM, Wee said although Covid-19 concern would still be looming over next year, the next best thing would be for all members and stakeholders of Sarawak bodybuilding to be prepared for all eventualities.

“Yes, we have experienced a lot throughout 2020, but we also have to be optimistic.

“We still have good things to look forward to, such as the return of bodybuilding in SEA Games after it was last included in 2013. Things under the new norms may not be the same as before, but all of us must hope and believe that the situation will pass,” said Wee.