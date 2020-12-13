Bayai Water Treatment Plant upgrading works expected to complete in 2021’s second quarter

KUCHING (Dec 13): Upgrading works of Bayai Water Treatment Plant to increase its treated water output are expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2021, said the Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department.

In a statement today, it stated the upgrading works were currently ongoing and the treated water output was targeted to be increased from 33.33 million litres per day to 53.33 million litres per day.

“The project costs an estimated RM21.5 million and had commenced since May 4, 2019. The project is expected to be completed in the second quarter of next year and the current work progress is at 40.44 per cent,” it said in a statement.

It said the project, known as ‘Upgrading of Bayai Water Treatment Plant’ SR 3 Work Order 3, was to overcome the water supply issues at Simanggang town.

“The department has been informed that Simanggang town, Sri Aman has recently suffered from water supply disruption due to a technical problem at Bayai Water Treatment Plant on Dec 5,” said the statement.

It stated a technical problem had caused the capacity of the treated water output to be reduced drastically and resulted in it not being able to meet the water consumption demand of the residents in the town.

Although the problem had since been resolved on Dec 10, the department said the resumption of the water supply pressure would need more time, especially for areas located in high grounds or ‘end point’.

“The transportation of treated water via water tanker trunks is being carried out by the department Sri Aman Division to the affected places,” it added.

Moreover, as part of a long-term planning, the proposed ‘Raw Water Transfer from Batang Lupar to Bayai Water Treatment Plant’ project, costing RM140 million, has been approved by the state government under ‘Project Rakyat’.

“The project is fully funded by the state government and it is currently in the design stage. Tender is expected to be issued in the first quarter of next year,” it stated, pointing out the project would take 21 months.

The department added the project will cover an installation of a 30-kilometre water pipes, a booster pump station as well as related mechanical and electrical works.

“The project will ensure Bayai Water Treatment Plant has access to sufficient raw water to meet the water needs of the people in Simanggang and its surroundings areas in the future.”

Besides, a ‘Proposed Construction of Treated Water Storage System at Sri Aman Division’ has been submitted for consideration for the 12th Malaysia Plan and the project is expected to cost RM30 million to increase the water storage capacity in Simanggang.

“The project’s scope will involve the setting up of water storage tanks, pipes installation and related works around SMK Simanggang, Taman Sri Jaya, Pakit camp and Simpang Klassen,” stated the department.

Nonetheless, the department apologized for any inconvenience caused to the people for water supply disruption at affected locations.