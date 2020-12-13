Bung denies giving support to Anwar

KOTA KINABALU: Kinabatangan Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has again denied that he is among Umno MPs who have signed statutory declarations pledging support for PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Umno Sabah chief is perplexed as to why his name is again brought up in the matter of Anwar claiming to have the support of MPs through their statutory declarations.

“Last month I denied supporting any parties including Anwar in their bid to topple the present federal government,” said Bung Moktar in a statement today.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the allegation against him is merely speculations of irresponsible quarters.

He said he has no time for these people as the time would be of better use to focus on resolving issues affecting the rakyat.

Bung Moktar urged those involved to stop their speculations immediately as their action is confusing the rakyat.

“Even though Malaysia is a democratic country and social media is free to all to use, please stop your action as it confuses the rakyat,” he said.

“And to those who claim to have the majority, just present the statutory declarations to the Agong, no need to make statements in the media.”

Bung Moktar pointed out that it is not easy for a political leader to obtain support in the form of statutory declaration and added the support would lead to the formation of the government in a country.

He was commenting on Astro Awani’s report whereby Anwar is said to be trying to again convince the Agong that he has the support of MPs to form the new government.

A source told Astro Awani that Anwar has in his possession, 113 statutory declarations supporting him.