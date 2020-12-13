Covid-19: Malaysia records 1,229 new infections, four deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 13): Malaysia continues to record four digits new daily Covid-19 cases when 1,229 cases are recorded today with four more deaths, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said this notches up the total number of cases in the country currently to 83,475 cases with 13,667 active cases, while the number of deaths due to the pandemic, so far, is 415 people.

“Of the total new cases, there are two imports while the internal spreads of Covid-19 stand at 1,227 cases,” he said in a statement on the latest developments of the Covid-19 situation here, today.

Selangor is still reporting the highest daily cases at 435 cases with 344 cases from clusters and close contact screening of positive Covid-19 cases which are are actively conducted in the field, followed by Sabah (333 cases) and Kuala Lumpur (131 cases).

Meanwhile, 1,309 cases have recovered today, and, until today, there are 115 positive cases of Covid-19 being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 65 cases requiring respiratory assistance.

Detailing on the four death cases today, Dr Noor Hisham said one case involved an 83-year-old woman in Kelantan who had diabetes, high blood pressure and chronic kidney problem.

Another death case involved a 60-year-old man with disability (PwD) in Negeri Sembilan who had diabetes, cataract and chronic kidney problem.

Meanwhile, two deaths occurred in Selangor involving a woman, 44, who had diabetes, high blood pressure, heart problem, obesity and chronic kidney problem, and a 29-year-old man. – Bernama