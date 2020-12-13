Covid-19: No new cases recorded in Sarawak, Wisma Saberkas cluster ends today

KUCHING (Dec 13): Sarawak recorded no new positive Covid-19 cases today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said the number of accumulated positive cases in the state thus remain at 1,075.

It also said that the Wisma Saberkas cluster has officially ended today after no new Covid-19 cases were reported within 28 days from the date the last case was reported.

“As of today, two clusters remain active in Kuching namely the Greenhill Cluster with 91 cases and Besi Cluster with 12 cases,” it said in a statement today.

All figures under these two clusters include the respective index cases.

Meanwhile, SDMC said a recovered Covid-19 patient was allowed to be discharged from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) today.

“This brings the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,044 or 97.12 per cent out of the overall cases,” it said.

It added that there are 12 patients currently being treated at hospitals throughout the state where 10 are treated at SGH, one at Bintulu Hospital and one at Miri Hospital.

“There are no new person under investigation (PUI) cases reported today and no PUI pending lab test result either,” said the committee.

Since the first positive Covid-19 case was reported on March 13, the state has recorded a total of 19 deaths.

Kuching and Serian districts remain as yellow zones with a total of three local infection cases reported in the last 14 days namely two cases in Serian and one in Kuching.