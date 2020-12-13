Dr Sim: Federation granted piece of land by state govt to construct headquarters

KUCHING (Dec 13): Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations has been granted a piece of land by the state government to construct its headquarters, said Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Located just behind tHe Spring Shopping Mall here, Dr Sim said the size of the land is slightly over one-acre and the headquarters has been proposed to be named as ‘Wisma Hua Zong’.

“We have received a letter of offer from the Land and Survey Department for the piece of land. This was after we made a request to the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and he agreed to give us a piece of land to build the headquarters,” said Dr Sim after a local event recently.

Thanking the government for looking after the interests of the Chinese community, Dr Sim said the federation is still in the midst of working out all the details for the headquarters’ construction.

“We are grateful to the state government for the kind allocation of a piece of land to the federation. This reflects the government’s commitment to look after the interests of all communities in the state, irrespective of racial differences,” said Dr added.