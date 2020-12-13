Eco-Shop continues annual festive charity

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Charity events to help the underprivileged during festive seasons should go on despite challenges posed by the current Covid-19 pandemic, says Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman Dato Peter Minos.

With the pandemic causing hardship including loss of jobs and incomes, charity effort by business groups is most welcomed to spread positivity and festive cheer as well as reduce the burden of poor and needy families.

“Christmas and the New Year are just round the corner. Those who have the means should assist the less fortunate,” he said while officiating at a corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme organised by Eco-Shop at Aiman Mall here yesterday.

A total of 100 poor families from Kota Samarahan each received RM300 cash assistance and other goodies from Eco-Shop.

Minos applauded Eco-Shop for sharing festive joy with the recipients and welcomes more such events at Kota Samarahan.

“Kota Samarahan can be considered a new town and the local council and private sector can work together to make it an exemplary township in Sarawak.”

Meanwhile, Eco-Shop area manager Jeff How said yesterday’s event was a way to give back to the community.