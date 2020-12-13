Eight Indonesians ordered to turn back in 2 incidents

KUCHING: Eight Indonesians have been ordered to return to their home country after being caught trying to enter Sarawak between Dec 10 and noon yesterday.

The army’s First Division Infantry, in a statement yesterday, said the first case happened at a ‘lorong tikus’ (illegal route) in Balai Ringin around 3pm on Dec 10.

A man and a woman from Kampung Jangkang, Kalimantan, Indonesia without any travel documents were found trying to enter the country.

The second case happened around 11pm on Dec 11 in Tebedu involving five from Entikong, Kalimantan, Indonesia tried to sneak into the country through an illegal route.

All were found without travel documents.

The latest case happened around noon yesterday involving a man found walking towards a roadblock in Serikin, Bau.

When stopped and checked, he did not have any identification card and travel documents.

All eight were told to return to their home country after police reports were lodged against them.

It is understood that all wanted to travel to Kuching to find jobs.

The statement also said that five illegal immigrants were arrested earlier this month, with two of them in Tebedu.