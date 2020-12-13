Government may earn palm oil windfall profit levy of over RM500 million in 2021, says MPOB chief

RAUB: The government is expected to earn palm oil windfall profit levy of more than RM500 million next year, should the price of crude palm oil (CPO) remain stable at RM3,000 per tonne until next year.

Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub said this was an important contribution of the palm oil industry for the plantation sector to gross domestic product (GDP) as the country grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Palm oil prices may rise higher as foreign demand continues to rise. This is also because our stock is below two million tonnes, which is about 1.6 million tonnes.

“The palm oil windfall profit levy imposed on palm oil sales revenue at the current price level would enable the country to collect levy estimated at RM348 million.

“If the price remained stable at the RM3,300 per tonne and above level until 2021, the government could earn RM500 million or more,” he told a press conference after officiating at the ‘Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) Certification Scheme for Smallholders Campaign’ here yesterday.

Ahmad Jazlan said the windfall profit levy of three per cent would only be imposed when the price of palm oil reached RM2,500 per tonne and above for Peninsular Malaysia, and 1.5 per cent for Sabah and Sarawak when the price fetched RM3,000 per tonne and above.

Meanwhile, he asked more part-time independent smallholders to come forward to register for the MSPO certification to make it easier for them to market palm oil overseas.

“Smallholders in the country are estimated at 481,375, with independent smallholders accounting for 248,182, while planted areas under oil palm totalling 959,444 hectares.

“So far more than 30 per cent of smallholders have been certified – many of those who have yet to obtain the certification are independent smallholders.

“The MSPO certificate is very important, and it becomes a benchmark to meet international demand as it gives confidence to importing countries that palm oil is safe to use,” he said. — Bernama