GPS doors still open for Opar rep to rejoin, says Manyin

TEBEDU (Dec 13): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is still opening its doors to Opar assemblyman Dato Ranum Mina to rejoin the coalition, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice president Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong.

He said that Ranum was once among the eight Bidayuh assemblymen who met and discussed preparations in all the eight Bidayuh majority areas for the next state election.

“We, the Bidayuh YBs (elected representatives), have been meeting ever since before the Covid-19 pandemic as we ourselves get prepared for the election.

“Before Ranum joined the other side, he used to join us for the meeting because we would like him to be with us. Hopefully he would change his mind at the last moment to join us in GPS,” Manyin told reporters after a meet-the-people session at Kampung Tema Saan, Tebedu today.

Ranum, who is Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) senior vice president, is now in the opposition after PSB chose not to be GPS-friendly anymore last year.

This was after its president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh quit from all state cabinet posts in July last year. PSB had also announced it would contest in at least 70 seats in the next state election.

Manyin who is also Education, Science and Technological Research Minister said the GPS Bidayuh representatives were prepared to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) produced by the Election Commission (EC) for the next state election.

He believed the election would be held between January to June next year even if Covid-19 pandemic is not over.

“When talking about campaigning on social media, there are still not many people in rural areas who can access it. The SOP may still allow us to move around to campaign but no big gathering. Printing and distributing flyers is also another alternative,” he said.

On another matter, Manyin still decided to remain tight-lipped when asked if he was open to be renominated for the next election.

The Tebedu assemblyman instead referred to a recent news report which quoted Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing as telling young Dayak politicians that age and experience is vital in governing Sarawak.

“I am now the oldest in the state cabinet, you know,” said Manyin.

Earlier, during the meet the people session, Tema Saan village chief William Batong expressed his support for Manyin to defend the Tebedu which he has held since 1996.

Manyin in his speech urged the people there to continue supporting GPS and the leadership of Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg to ensure continuity of development programmes which would further benefit the people.

“The government has done a lot of things like building the roads, provide electricity and water supply as well as telephone services. But all these are not enough when you compare to the town and city areas,” he said.