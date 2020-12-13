MOH detects three new Covid-19 clusters at work places

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has detected three more new clusters of Covid-19 infection at workplaces in several districts in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Sabah and Terangganu.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the first cluster, namely, the Bukit Gemok Cluster involving the Tawau district in Sabah, the index case of which had been reported positive on Dec 5, as a result of screenings of individual with symptoms.

“Until today, 71 individuals have been screened and 10 cases have been found positive,” he said in a statement regarding the latest developments in the Covid-19 situation, here, today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the second cluster was the Bina Cendana Site Cluster involving Lembah Pantai, Titiwangsa and Cheras districts in Kuala Lumpur.

‘’The early cases for this cluster were reported positive from Dec 10 as a result of targeted screening at the place of work involving a construction site.

“To date, 175 individuals have been screened, of which 11 cases have been positively detected in this cluster involving one citizen (and 10 non-citizens),” he said.

For the Dang Mutiara Cluster, Dr Noor Hisham said the work place cluster involved the Gombak district in Selangor and the Dungun and Kemaman districts in Terengganu.

‘’The index case for this cluster had been reported positive on Dec 9 after a sign on screening (registration entry) on an oil rig and has been warded at the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

‘’Until today (yesterday), 102 individuals have been screened and 10 have been identified positive for this cluster,’’ he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the additional new clusters brought the total number of clusters detected in Malaysia at 410 while the active clusters being monitored stood at 189 clusters.

‘’A total 221 clusters have been ended including four today, namely, Abell Cluster in Sarawak, Seridana Cluster in Putrajaya and Limbungan and Bina Labuan Clusters in Labuan,’’ he added. – Bernama