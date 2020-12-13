Revoke traders’ license if they fail to show up, Abdul Karim tells MPKS

ASAJAYA (Dec 13): Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah wants Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) to emulate Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) and revoke the license of traders who have not been opening up shop most of the days.

He said this action by these errant traders was robbing precious trading space from traders who were earnestly trying to apply for licenses and trading spaces, but could not due to unavailable trading spaces.

“We have to be strict. Follow the SMC way where those who have trading licenses must open up shop almost every day. If these traders only open shop according to season, revoke their trading licenses,” he said.

Abdul Karim was speaking during the earth-breaking ceremony for the new Kampung Tambirat Hawker Centre here this morning.

SMC had implemented a regulation at its Sunday Market near Jalan Indah, where licensed hawkers who had been allocated trading space there but do not show up and open shop after a period of time would have their trading permits revoked. The vacant trading spaces would then be opened up to other applicants.

However, if for some reasons they could not open they must inform SMC with valid reasons.

The Asajaya assemblyman said that for example, the new RM7 million Kampung Tambirat Hawker Centre would have more than 80 lots for hawkers and traders when it is completed in a year.

However, he said that if all 80 lots are taken up by licensed traders and hawkers but only 60 were open, the place would look as if it has low occupancy and would look dull.

He said when customers or visitors come and see this, they will tell others what they saw and news of the dull unoccupied Kampung Tambirat Hawker Centre will spread and will affect the place.

“Visitors will tell others not to come here because a lot of shops are closed. Therefore we have to be strict.

“If a trader does not open shop for more than five days in a row without valid reasons, revoke his trading license. There are other traders who are more keen to open up shop there, better give them that opportunity,” said Abdul Karim.

Elaborating on the Kampung Tambirat Hawker Centre, he said construction will begin immediately and expected to be completed within 12 months.

He said once completed it would have no less than 80 lots for traders to set up shop and would be under the purview of MPKS.

Initially, he said, the construction of the hawker centre should have begun in the middle of this year but due to the Covid-19 pandemic it was delayed.

“This is one of several projects under the Integrated Regional Sarawak Development Authority (IRSDA) being developed in Asajaya, particularly Kampung Tambirat – the biggest village in Asajaya,” said Abdul Karim.

He also highlighted the RM31 Tambirat Waterfront project which will begin construction soon, together with the RM35 million 900-meter embankment project in Batang Samarahan riverbank along Kampung Tambirat.

Announced last year, these two projects were currently in the tendering process, said Abdul Karim, adding that once construction begins they should be completed within 24 months.