Several MPs under home quarantine

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 13): The last week of the Dewan Rakyat sitting saw several government and opposition MPs being placed under Home Surveillance Order (HSO) after having close contact with Covid-19 positive individuals.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun confirmed the matter, but could not detail the number of those involved.

“I heard there are (those who are put under HSO) but I do not know how many,” he said when contacted today.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba has been ordered to undergo HSO until Dec 18 after having had contact with a media member who was tested positive for Covid-19 and had symptoms.

Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan is also undergoing home quarantine for two weeks starting last Friday after meeting a senior officer from the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF), who tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Azhar said the MPs could still attend the Dewan Rakyat sitting for the 2021 Budget vote if they got the permission from Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“They will be allowed to come to vote if they get permission from the Health director-general and comply with the conditions imposed,” he said.

The 29-day Dewan Rakyat sitting will end this Thursday (Dec 17). – Bernama