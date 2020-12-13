Six NS Amanah leaders to skip convention over leadership dispute

SEREMBAN: Six of the eight division and Wanita wing chiefs of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) in Negeri Sembilan have decided against attending the state party convention here tomorrow because they do not recognise the state’s current top leadership.

Negeri Sembilan Amanah vice-chairman 2 Datuk Zulkefly Mohamad Omar said the current top leaders in the state were illegal and new elections should be held ahead of the convention.

“We have received information that the national Amanah leadership has approved the holding of fresh elections for the top leaders of Negeri Sembilan chapter but it has not been done yet.

“By right the convention should be postponed pending the holding of re-election for the top four posts of chairman, deputy chairman, and vice-chairmen 1 and 2,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

If the matter was not rectified in accordance with the party constitution, it might affect the party in the next general election, he added. — Bernama