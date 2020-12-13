Six suspects arrested in Kuching for allegedly being involved in drug-related activities

KUCHING (Dec 13): Police have arrested a total of six suspects in Kuching for allegedly being involved in drug-related activities between Dec 6 and Dec 12.

Kuching district acting police chief Supt Merbin Lisa in a statement today said the first case involved the arrest of a 35-year-old man at Bayor Bukit, Tabuan Jaya around 9.15pm on Dec 6.

“The suspect was arrested behind a convenience store after a packet of drug believed to be syabu weighing at 6.54 grammes (worth RM654) were found in his possession,” said Merbin.

He added that a background check on the suspect revealed that he has two past criminal records for drug-related offences.

The case will be investigated under Section 39A(1) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In the second case, police arrested two male suspects aged 24 and 31 years-old by the roadside in Petra Jaya around 6pm on Dec 7.

Upon checks, police found and seized 26 plastic packets of drugs believed to be syabu weighing at a total of 73.72 grammes (worth RM7,372).

A car worth RM39,000 was also seized from the suspects.

The case will be investigated under Section 39B, Section 39A(1) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In the third case, Merbin said two male suspects aged between 21 years old and 32 years old and a female suspect aged 26 years old were arrested at around 5pm yesterday at Bintawa Village.

“Police found and seized a packet of drugs believed to be syabu weighing at 5.2 grammes (worth RM520) from the suspects,” he added.

The suspects who have been remanded until Dec 17 will be investigated under Section 39A(1) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He added that the 32-year-old male suspect has a past criminal record for drug offences.

Merbin said all of the six suspects were also tested positive for methamphetamine/amphetamine and had purchased the drugs by transferring money to a bank account.

“After the money had been transferred, the drugs will be collected at a specific location,” he disclosed, stating that police are currently investigating the source of the drugs.