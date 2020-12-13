SMK Sacred Heart holds first virtual ‘Speech Day’

SIBU: The SMK Sacred Heart here held its first virtual ‘Speech Day’, broadcast live via YouTube and Facebook yesterday.

Patron of the annual event, Tan Sri Clement Hii, in his keynote address, said the pandemic had taught everyone that change was inevitable and everyone must rethink and

fine-tune the manner of teaching and learning post-pandemic.

“The kind of change that we are looking at now is rapid and drastic, affecting all aspects of our lives in the way we do things, study and behave,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, school principal David Teo Wu described Hii as ‘an exemplary old boy’ who had contributed much to his alma mater and its students.

“For this 17th ‘Speech Day’, which is held virtually for the first time, Tan Sri (Hii) has again contributed RM26,210 and five laptops for our deserving students – bringing his cumulative contribution to RM366,060, 65 laptops, two Myvi cars and more than RM1 million in scholarships.

“His contributions inspire and motivate students and teachers to do their best,” said Teo.

Sacred Heart Secondary School achieved School Average Grade (GPS) of 3.30 for 2019 Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examination, with 60 per cent achieving at least 2As, for four consecutive years.

It also had the highest number of students scoring straight 4As in Sarawak.

“One-hundred per cent of our Form 6 students passed STPM for the fifth consecutive year, in 2019, with many gaining entry into local public universities this year,” added Teo.

Meanwhile, Lucas Wong and Liong King Hui were named ‘Reverend Brother James’ Best Sport Boys’.

The ‘All-Round Student Awards’ were given to Alvina Yii, Elvin Law, Jason Kong and Enoch Ngoi, while Kevin Wong was awarded the ‘Best Leadership Award’. Each student received a laptop.

The ‘Excellent Students Awards’ were presented to Wong Sie Hom, Lau Kiong Hua, Kong Hui Fong, Desmond Wong, Lau Kiong Tiong, Darrel Sim, Chester Wong, Thaddeus Teng, Jonathan Ting and Jacky Wong – each of them received RM500.

Earlier, a forum and a dialogue session was held, where Hii got to interact with the students online.