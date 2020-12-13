St Francis’ Church heats up season with lighting of Christmas tree

KOTA SAMARAHAN: It was a rather quiet occasion during the lighting of a Christmas tree at the new St Francis’ Anglican Church Friday evening.

Only the parish priest Revd Canon Dennis Gimang and several members of the choir were present.

The people were not encouraged to come for fear of spreading the Covid-19.

“Only choir members were invited to sing Christmas carols,” Dennis said when contacted yesterday.

He added it was rather sad that parishioners could not come to see a lighted huge Christmas tree erected at the church compound.

“For the record, this is the first year a huge Christmas tree is erected at the new church,” he said.

Commenting on this year’s Christmas celebration, he said it would be a quiet affair with not many people, if not none, doing house visiting or even attend services.

“Also, there won’t be any house-to-house caroling this year. This, however, will not dampen the spirit of Christians in celebrating Christmas in the best way possible,” he said.

On another subject, Dennis reminded parishioners wanting to attend Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services at St Francis’ church to take note of the time.

There will be two services on Christmas Eve; 6.30pm and 8.30pm to be conducted in Iban. The 8.30pm service would be streamed ‘live’ on social media.

There are also two services on Christmas Day; at 7am to be conducted in English, and 9.30am to be conducted in Iban.