Support for Anwar: Lodge police report to deny it, Umno leaders told

KOTA BHARU (Dec 13): Umno leaders who are said to have signed a statutory declaration (SD) to support Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim are advised to lodge a police report and file a complaint with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to deny it.

Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said however, if it’s true, the leaders must be honest with the people to avoid them from giving the party a bad image.

“As far as I know, it (to sign the SD) is not a decision made by the party, Muafakat Nasional (MN) or Perikatan Nasional (PN) and there is no discussion on the SD.

“I hope it is not true. Only those whose names have been mentioned know what happened and they should be honest,” he told reporters after a meeting with bloggers in Kampung Tapang, here today.

Annuar, who is also Ketereh MP was commenting on claims that there were UMNO MPs who have stated their support for the PKR president to form a new government.

He also reiterated Umno’s stand on the ‘no Anwar, no DAP’ policy.

As such, Annuar advised party members to place the interests of the party above their personal interests. – Bernama