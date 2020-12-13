Tasik Biru rep hopes to end year on good note by celebrating 200 years of gold mining history in Bau

KUCHING (Dec 13): Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep hopes to end the year on a good note by celebrating 200 years of gold mining history in Bau on Dec 31, once experts have verified that gold mining in Bau began in 1820.

Henry added that an invitation has also been sent to the Chief Minister to grace the event, which would be held during the day and be followed by a New Year’s countdown at night.

“I have read about gold mining history in Bau and found that it has started way back in 1820. So we want to take this opportunity, we can’t get 200 years once its 2021, and do a symbolic celebration.

“Prior to the celebration, there will a symposium to make sure that this is accurate and come up with books and references, and make sure that we are on the right track that it is real and not just hearsay,” he said when met at a Trash to Cash drive-thru recycling event in Bau today.

He added that the symposium would be attended by historians and consultants, representatives from the Sarawak Museum and Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and would be organised by the Bau district office and Bau District Council.

“200 years is a long history and if we don’t do it this year, it won’t be significant,” he said, adding that more details would be given to the media after the symposium.

Meanwhile, when asked about the Trash to Cash drive-thru recycling event today, Henry said that it is held for the first time by the Bau District Council to ensure that the Bau area remains clean, green and beautiful.

“Bau has a population of 62,000 which produced 60 tonne of wastes daily, equivalent to 1kg per person. With the programme, we can reduce 30 per cent from that amount. The council is working hard to ensure garbage bins which are full are cleared regularly, especially with the festive season approaching and the bins are insufficient,” he said.

The half-day event saw residents dropping off recyclable materials from their cars at the designated booths at the event venue. They were given cash in exchange for items that can be recycled.

The event also featured a Covid-19 prevention video in Bidayuh language.

Present at the event were Ministry of Local Government and Housing deputy permanent secretary Desmond Douglas Jerukan, acting Bau district officer Eddy Nayoi, Bau District Council deputy chairman Cr William Ding and Bau District Council secretary Simon Wong.