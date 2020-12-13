Unimas to offer competency certificates in gas piping

KUCHING: The Faculty of Engineering (FEng) of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) will offer competency certificates in gas piping in Sarawak to cater for the needs of the industry in line with the Sarawak Gas Ordinance 2016.

FEng is ranked in the Times Higher Education and its programmes are recognised by the Board of Engineers Malaysia and the Engineering Accreditation Council Malaysia, with a six-year accreditation.

Unimas vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi received the Certificate of Authorisation from the Ministry of Utilities’ director (gas distribution) Dr Martin Anyi in Kota Samarahan recently.

This followed the exchange of memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Utilities to leverage on Unimas’ capabilities and strength in developing and conducting courses and competency training modules on gas distribution.

Unimas has developed competency training modules for Gas Fitter Class III, Gas Fitter Class II, Gas Fitter Class I and also the Gas Responsible Person course, which will be offered next year.

Through this collaboration, Unimas should be able to help Sarawak improve the quality and safety of its gas industry by producing competent manpower.