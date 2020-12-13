Verdon gets backing from ex-state footballers

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Ex-State Footballers Association has given its full backing to Datuk Verdon Bahanda as chief executive officer (CEO) of Sabah Football Club (Sabah FC).

Its president Datuk James Wong, in a statement to the press today, believed the successful and proven businessman Verdon is the right man to lead and bring the best out of Sabah FC.

“On behalf of the Ex State Footballers Association, I would like to congratulate Datuk Verdon on his appointment as the CEO of Sabah FC.

“My first impression of him, after a recent in-depth chat, is that he is a man fully committed to his job and with a great vision to bring the best out of Sabah FC,” said the state and national football legend.

Having said that, Wong called for patience from all, including supporters, to allow Verdon to implement his vision of Sabah FC.

“Success is not achieved overnight and there will be obstacles along the way. But, I believe with committed and the right people working with him, it is achievable.

“He must be given enough time, say three to five years to fulfil his aspiration.”

That said, Wong went on to extend his gratitude to the Sabah FC CEO for appointing experienced coach Justin Ganai, who is a member of the Ex-State Footballers Association, as the technical director for Sabah FC.

He said the association with over 100 members is always ready to lend its hands and offer its services to the development of Sabah football.

Meanwhile, Wong has backed Verdon on his handling of a recent incident involving former state and JDT II forward Rozaimi Abd Rahman, whose comments and videos on not being offered contract has sparked anger among his fans towards Sabah FC.

Labelling Rozaimi as unprofessional for making such baseless claims, Wong said Sabah FC should only get players with the commitment and the right attitude to play for the state above everything else.

“We all know that even a world class player will not be given any contract based on only one meeting with top officials from any club.

“He has set a very bad precedent and it would be wise to leave this player out,” he said.