283 new cases, two more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 283 new positive Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 33,111 today, said Local Government and Housing Minister and Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

“Two deaths (one each in Tawau and Kota Kinabalu) are recorded today while a total of 434 patients have recovered and allowed to return to their respective homes,” said the official Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson, here today.

“If we look at the figures of new cases, 283, and the people who have recovered, we find that the total of recovered patients is higher compared to the number of new cases today.

“The cumulative recovery total is 29,883 people. A total of 2,143 patients are receiving treatment, namely 614 people at the hospitals and 1,529 at the PKRC (Covid Quarantine and Treatment Centres).

“The number of patients in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is 61 and 16 people require ventilators.”

Masidi said Tuaran recorded 50 positive cases, the highest number in Sabah yesterday, followed by Kota Kinabalu (49), Sandakan (41), Penampang (39), Lahad Datu (37), Tawau (31), Putatan (10), Papar (eight), Kalabakan (eight), Kota Belud (four), Semporna (four), and Kinabatangan (two).

He said no case was found in Kudat, Keningau, Ranau, Pitas, Tambunan, Tenom, Kota Marudu, Telupid, Beluran, Kuala Penyu, Tongod, Beaufort, Kunak, Sipitang and Nabawan.

He added that Pitas had changed from red zone to orange zone, and no new cluster had been reported today.

“Of the 283 Covid-19 positive cases, a total of 155 cases, which is almost 55 percent, were from close contact screening in 10 districts, 64 cases or almost 23 percent from existing cluster screening, 36 cases from symptomatic screening, six cases from community screening and 22 cases were from other categories,” said Masidi.

“The total bed capacity at Covid-19 hospital is 1,029 units. Meanwhile, the Quarantine and Low Risk Treatment Centres have 5,566 units, making it a total bed capacity of 6,595 units,” he said, adding the percentage of bed usage was at 32.49 percent today.

According to Masidi, up to December 14, 297,140 food baskets had been distributed to the target group in Sabah.