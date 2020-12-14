Abang Johari reveals plan to call S’wak polls this year but holds back due to Covid-19

KUCHING (Dec 14): The 12th State Election was supposed to be held this year but the Covid-19 pandemic derailed this plan, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Our plan was to hold it (election) earlier but because of Covid-19, we have to adjust our plan.

“The state government is very caring and the people’s health comes first so I’ve decided to postpone the State Election to next year,” he said when officiating the 24th anniversary celebration of Padawan Municipal Council at the carpark compound of Kota Padawan Mall here today.

He said the government’s continuous efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state had led to a declining rate of positive cases.

“So far, so good. The number of cases have been on single digits and yesterday it was zero new cases.

“Hopefully it remains the same today,” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked reporters after the event on when the 12th State Election would be, Abang Johari said he did not know when it would be held other than next year.

“Next year lah, but I do not know when…right now it’s already December,” he said.

Dewan Undangan Negeri Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar had recently clarified that the term of the current Dewan Undangan Negeri expires on June 6, next year.

If the term of the legislative assembly runs out, the polls would have to be held within 60 days.

There had been much concern that the state polls would be held before the end of the year as Covid-19 numbers rose drastically following the Sabah snap polls in September.