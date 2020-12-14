Abdul Karim: Plans in place to woo tourists to state post-pandemic

MIRI: The state Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry has in place various plans and strategies to spur tourism activities post-pandemic, said its minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“We hope the Covid-19 pandemic will be over soon so that nations can start reopening their borders and we can welcome tourists to the state and spur the local economy.

“We have readied plans and strategies to be implemented post-pandemic,” he told the media Saturday during a visit to Loagan Bunut National Park, near here.

Citing Ulu Baram as a place of interest for tourists, he said the region as a whole could be considered a tourism product – from its vast fertile land to the local culture – which could attract both local and foreign visitors.

He said it was for this reason that he chose to take the two-hour journey from Miri to Long Lama town and visit Loagan Bunut National Park so that he could see first-hand the tourism potential in northern region of the state.

He added that the state’s largest natural lake located in the park could become part of the tour itinerary once the road linking Miri city to Kuala Melinau and Long Lama town is completed in the next few years.

“I believe what Loagan Bunut National Park offers to locals or international visitors cannot be found in any other national parks we have in Sarawak.

“Therefore once our rural roads are improved, it will enable creative packaging to be done by tour operators and will definitely open up a wide range of opportunities for locals to participate in the tourism industry.

“Good connectivity will also enable those who love travelling on their own to add to local tourism,” he said.

Among those who joined Abdul Karim on his visit was Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau who is also Sarawak Tourism Board chairman.