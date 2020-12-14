After Bung Moktar, Kimanis MP latest to deny signing statutory declaration supporting Anwar

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 14): Kimanis MP Datuk Mohamad Alamin has vehemently denied an allegation that he was among Umno’s elected representatives who had signed statutory declarations in support of opposition chief Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister.

Mohamad said as a lawyer, he understood the effect and intention as to why a statutory declaration was made.

“Therefore I would like to say here that I have not signed a statutory declaration supporting Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister,” Mohamad said in a statement yesterday.

In the past, Mohamad and Umno Sabah chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin were said to be among the Umno MPs who had signed statutory declarations in support of Anwar.

The latest allegation surfaced again last week when Astro Awani reported that Anwar was trying to again convince the Yang di-Pertuan Agong that he had the support of MPs to form a new government.

A source told Astro Awani that Anwar had, in his possession, 113 statutory declarations supporting him.

Yesterday, Bung Moktar who is Kinabatangan MP, had denied that he was among Umno MPs who had signed Statutory Declarations pledging support for Anwar and was perplexed as to why his name was again brought up in the matter of Anwar claiming to have the support of MPs through their statutory declarations.

“Last month I denied supporting any parties including Anwar in their bid to topple the present federal government,” said Bung Moktar.

The Deputy Chief minister said that the allegations against him were merely speculations by irresponsible quarters and that he had no time for these people, as it would be better to use the time for him to focus on resolving issues affecting the people.

Bung Moktar urged those involved to stop their speculations immediately as their action would confuse the people.