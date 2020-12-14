Amanah to find best solution to resolve internal crisis — Mohamad Sabu

SEREMBAN: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu yesterday said he will find the best solution to resolve problems in the party in Negeri Sembilan.

He said the internal crisis in Negeri Sembilan Amanah is normal for a political party.

“Other political parties also experience the same thing, no problem, we will find the best way (to discuss and resolve the matter).

“This process is normal and I am confident we will be stronger,” he told reporters when met after chairing the Negeri Sembilan Amanah Convention here yesterday.

Bernama yesterday reported that six of the eight division and Wanita wing chiefs of Negeri Sembila Sembilan Amanah have decided against attending the state party convention, held yesterday, because they do not recognise the state’s current top leadership.

On the distribution of seats for the 15th General Election, Mohamad said the matter had not been discussed yet, either at the national or state level.

Meanwhile, on a statement by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who claimed to have sufficient number of support among members of the Dewan Rakyat to form a new government, Mohamad said he was also waiting for development on the matter.

The media reported on Saturday that Anwar, who is also the Opposition Leader, was said to be seeking an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to present evidence that he now has 113 supporters in the form of a sworn statement (SD). — Bernama