Bersatu disappointed after being labelled as opposition in Sarawak

KUCHING (Dec 14): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) is disappointed that certain quarters have been labelling the political party as being in the opposition in Sarawak.

Speaking during a distribution of assistance at Kemena state constituency recently, Bersatu Sarawak youth wing chief Alexander Frusis said Bersatu is led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and therefore, he hoped that the people in the state, especially those in Bintulu, would not be confused by all the illogical speculations being spread around.

Alexander said the presence of Bersatu in the state should not been regarded as to create tension or view the state ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) as a political rival.

“Our purpose is to offer our service to the people in the state, particularly those who reside in the rural areas so that the state can progress towards a prosperous future together,” he said in a press statement dated Dec 12.

Alexander stressed that Bersatu viewed GPS as a friend and partner under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government.

He also pointed out that political stability in the state must be preserved by all political parties, irrespective of background, as the people still longed for a stable government that would assist them to get over this Covid-19 pandemic.

“The public must continue to place their support behind prime minister Muhyiddin and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg under the Perikatan Nasional government to achieve continuous developments,” said Alexander.