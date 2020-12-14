Bung Moktar appointed Safa acting president

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has been appointed as acting president of Sabah Football Association (Safa).

The appointment is unanimously agreed during Safa Supreme Council meeting in Likas today, said deputy president Datuk Abdul Rahman Zakaria.

Rahman, who assumed the role of acting president following the resignation of Datuk Peter Anthony last September, said Bung Moktar’s appointment will take immediate effect.

It was also learnt that the appointment has the consent of the Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor.

“We have met with Datuk Seri (Bung Moktar) and that he has agreed to be the acting president of Safa.

“We will conduct our next AGM (Safa Congress) hopefully early next year and make the appointment offical,” Rahman told reporters after chairing the Supreme Council Meeting.

Rahman expressed confidence in Bung Moktar’s leadership qualities in leading Safa to greater heights.

He said as a football enthusiast, Bung Moktar past experience as the president of FAM Cup outfit Felcra FC several years back should make him the right man to take on the Safa president post.

“I believe in the capability of the Deputy Chief Minister-cum-Works Minister to take on the heavy responbility as the new Safa president.

“He will bring new hopes to Sabah football and with the leadership qualities that he has, certainly he will lead Safa in moving forward and become even better,” he added.

On Sabah Football Club (Sabah FC), Rahman said Datuk Verdon Bahanda remained as the chief executive officer (CEO) and he believed both parties would be able to work together for the betterment of Sabah football.

For the record, Safa mainly involved in the development aspect of the sport in the State while also responsible in managing the President Cup (under-21) and Youth Cup (under-19) squad.

As for Sabah FC, they will manage the state senior football squad that will take part in the 2021 Malaysian League, playing in the Super League.

“We will leave it to Verdon to manage Sabah FC while we in Safa will take care of the main body.

“We will certainly assist Sabah FC because if they have problem, we will also be affected,” concluded Rahman.