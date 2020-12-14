Cat trapped, pinned to death by roller shutter in Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU (Dec 14): A cat was found dead after being trapped underneath a roller shutter at a bank in Taman Tampoi Utama, Tampoi, here early this morning.

The Malaysia Animal Association in a statement today said it was alerted of the incident by a member of the public at about 4.30 am.

The association believed that there were elements of cruelty or abuse in the incident.

“The incident seems to have been deliberately committed by holding the cat’s body while the shutter was slowly rolling down until its neck was pinned.

“Cats will not wait at a location with loud and abrupt noise. The loud sound of the shutter would have scared off the cat,” read the statement which was posted on the association’s Facebook page.

Those with information pertaining to the incident are urged to come forward and contact the association at 011-20901097. – Bernama