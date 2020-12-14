Covid-19: No new cases reported in Sarawak today, SDMC declares end of Greenhill Cluster

KUCHING (Dec 14): No new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Sarawak today, maintaining the total cumulative tally of positive cases in the state at 1,075, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a statement today, SDMC also declared the end of the Greenhill Cluster, which was recorded in Kuching, Miri and Bintulu, after no new cases were recorded in a period of 28 days since the last positive case was detected. The cases involved in this cluster were 91 people, including the index case.

This leaves only one active cluster in the state namely Besi Cluster in Kuching, which to date involves 12 positive cases, including the index case.

SDMC informed that there was one case of recovery and discharge for the day.

“As of today, 1,045 or 97.21 per cent of total cases have recovered and discharged.

“A total of 11 cases are still being treated at hospital isolation wards. Out of that, nine are at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), and one each in Miri Hospital and Bintulu Hospital,” it said.

There were five new Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) reported for the day, bringing the cumulative total of PUIs to 10,949 to-date.

As for Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), there are 357 individuals who have checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine today. This brings the total of current PUS to 4,488 individuals at 41 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres statewide.

To date, those who have completed their quarantine period numbered at 39,325.

With no deaths reported, the state’s death toll remains at 19 or 1.77 per cent of total cases.

Serian and Kuching districts are still yellow zones as there was a total of three cases of local infection recorded in the last 14 days, with two in Serian and one in Kuching. The other 38 districts in the state remain green.