Fire razes two houses in Long Lama town

MIRI (Dec 14): A team of firefighters from the Lopeng Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) were deployed to put out two house fires that broke at Long Lama town near here this evening.

Zone 6 Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Supt Law Poh Kiong said the department had earlier received a distress call from Telang Usan district officer Baru Tai at 5.35pm.

“Nine personnel from BBP Lopeng led by senior fire officer II Nasir Razali were rushed to the scene where it was reported that two units of houses had been razed by fire.

“The journey along with a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) machinery and Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) vehicle will take about two hours,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, who was shocked to learn of the incident, said that this was the second time such incident had happened in Long Lama, the first involving the Immigration office which got burnt down last month.

“I am very sad especially when we could not do anything because there is no facility (to battle such fire incident). I have actually brought up this request during the DUN (State Legislative Assembly) sitting last time.

“Unfortunately, Bomba is under the federal government care who just do not bother about our request. So, when things like this happen, we cannot do anything as we do not have the facility,” he said when contacted today.

In this regard, Dennis hoped that the federal government will take responsibility for such matter.

“We do not know how they can do it but there is a need for places like Long Lama or Beluru to have fire team because we cannot wait for things to happen then we respond.

“Now, things had happened, what to do, people call me also I do not know what to do,” said Dennis.

“So, my pledge is for maybe, Tuan Law can help me to form a team of Bomba volunteers in Long Lama. We can provide them with basic facilities. I do not know (what) tomorrow (may bring) and I cannot promise (such incident) won’t happen again.

“I feel very sad that this happen to our people and would like to extend my apologies to the affected families for not having the facilities to help them and their belongings,” he added.