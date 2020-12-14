Fire tears through building at Belaga police station

BINTULU (Dec 14): A building at the Belaga police station has been destroyed by a fire this afternoon.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said it received a distress call at 1.19pm and that it would take firefighters from the Bintulu Fire and Rescue Station four hours to reach the location.

In the meantime, the Belaga Vounteer Firefighters have been alerted to respond to the incident.

Belaga District police chief DSP Brodie Brangka confirmed the incident but could not immediately provide details on the building.

There was also no report of any casualties.