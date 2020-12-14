Fire that razed building of Belaga police station believed to have started at narcotics office

BINTULU (Dec 14): A two-storey building of Belaga police headquarters (IPD) that housed several branches built in 1993 was razed in a fire at about 1pm today.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Christus Buson said the fire was believed to have started at the narcotics office.

He said the fire destroyed the whole building and only the concrete structure of the lockup remains.

“The cause of the fire is still under investigation,” said Christus when contacted today.

According to him, the fire forensic team from Bomba Sarawak headquarters led by Ricky Dasep together with forensic team from BBP Bintulu, including the K9 Unit would be carrying out a full investigation at the scene on Dec 15.

Fortunately, he said that there were no casualties reported in the incident.

The Belaga Volunteer Firefighters (PBS) were alerted to respond to the incident. Four PBS Belaga personnel were rushed to the scene and they arrived at 1.15pm.

However, they encountered low water pressure making it difficult to put out the fire before the flames were completely extinguished at 3.45pm.

The firefighting operation was also joined by personnel from Civil Defence Force, Rela and members of the public.

A team of firefighters from BBP Bintulu arrived at the scene at 5.27pm after taking four hours drive from Bintulu to carry out investigation.