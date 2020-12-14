Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Huawei’s latest revolutionary smartphone

KUCHING: Huawei Consumer Business Group bolstered its product line-up with the advanced Huawei Mate 40 Series with Huawei Mate 40 Pro, the latest revolutionary flagship smartphones that empower users to leap further ahead.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro incorporate the world’s first five nanometer 5G SoC, Ultra Vision Cine Camera system and the iconic Space Ring Design, as well as a smarter, more attentive digital experience.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro carry a small front camera cut-out, which is packed full of technology, with 3D Face Unlock, an Ultra Vision Selfie Camera and Smart GestureControl.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro is available in Black and White, as well as an enchanting Mystic Silver, a finish with a colour-shifting effect.

Powered with the Kirin 9000 Series, it is fully equipped for 5G, capable of handling intensive computations and multi-tasking operations with ease. Embedded in Huawei Mate 40 Pro, the Kirin 9000 is the most sophisticated 5nm 5G SoC available, delivering vastly improved performance andpower efficiency over its predecessor. For the first time ever, the flagship 5G SoC has more than 15.3 billion transistors

The 24-core Mali-G78 GPU in Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ is the most powerful GPU ever seen on a Huawei device. This delivers advanced graphics performance and is complemented by an amazing audio visual experience for immersive gaming.

The 90Hz display works together with 240Hz touch sampling rate for greater responsiveness and now provides haptic feedback to correspond with the visual experience. This entertainment set-up is completed with dual stereo speakers to create experiences with super bass stereo.

The camera system on the Huawei Mate 40 Series has been co-engineered with Leica to provide the best camera solution possible and sees breakthrough upgrades to the ultra-wide angle lens, powerful high-definition main camera, impressive telephoto camera and more.

With the Dual Cine Cameras and Dual Ultra Wide Cameras onHuawei Mate 40 Pro and Huawei Mate 40 Pro+, users can capture amazing wide angle videos and images fromboth the front-and rear-facing cameras.

When it comes to cinematic video graphy, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ are unparalleled.

TheDual Cine Cameras feature a 3:2 cinema-style shooting ratio sensor.

Capturing high quality footage is easier thanever with Steady Shot, while the XD Fusion HDR Video ensures balanced exposure, even when users are capturing with extreme lighting contrast.

Other evolutions include Tracking Shot, while Story Creator allows for true cinematic effects.

Background music, filters and effects can also be added with ease.

Not neglecting audio, Huawei Mate 40 Series features Audio Focus, Audio Zoom, and dual stereo speakers.

The Ultra Wide Cine Camera now offers an even wider field of view, as well as richer detail, improved low light performance and distortion correction algorithms, allowing users to capture beautiful expansive landscapes, while the Super Sensing Wide Camera provides true high definition shots.

Image quality has been further enhanced withFull Pixel Octa PD AutoFocus.

Improved distortion correction targets the face, body and limbs, making the ultra-wide angle lens useful in more scenarios than ever.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro features a Periscope Telephoto Camera to support 10-folds hybrid zoom and 50-folds digital zoom.

When it comes to privacy and security, the EMUI 11 operating system has always featured comprehensive security solutions to protect Huawei device users.

The Trusted Execution Environment operating system is CC EAL5+ certified, which is the highest certification level for commercialised security microkernel. EMUI 11 also comes with new privacy features.

When transferring images, users can easily purge sensitive personal data such as location, time and device details from the file before it is sent.

Technical Specifications

Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Dimensions: 162.9 x 75.5 x 9.1mm

Weight: Approximately 212 grammes

Display size: 6.76 inches

Display: 16.7 million colours, OLED, FHD+ 2772 x 1344 Pixels

Processor: Huawei Kirin 9000, Octa-core, 1 x [email protected] GHz + 3 x [email protected] GHz + 4 x [email protected] GHz, 24-core Mali-G78, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-network Processing Unit)

Operating system: EMUI 11.0 (based on Android 10)

Memory: 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM

Rear camera: 50MP Ultra Vision Camera (Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture), 20MP Cine Camera (Ultra-Wide Angle, f/1.8 aperture), 12MP Telephoto Camera (f/3.4 aperture, OIS), support AF

Front camera: 13MP Ultra Vision Selfie Camera (Wide Angle, f/2.4)

Battery: 4400 mAh

Connectivity: WLAN 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, Bluetooth, USB type-C, USB 3.1 GEN1, USB Type-C earjack, NFC

Sensors: Gesture Sensor, 3D Face Recognition, Gravity Sensor, Infrared Sensor, Fingerprint Sensor, Barometric Pressure Sensor, Gyroscope, Compass, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Laser Sensor, Colour Temperature Sensor