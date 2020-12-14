In advice for opposition-leaning urban voters, Abang Johari says consistent govt policies ensure urban devt

KUCHING (Dec 14): Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has advised urban voters not to take for granted that the development of the state’s cities and towns will continue regardless of whether they vote for the government or not.

Addressing the tendency of urban voters to support the opposition during the polls, the chief minister pointed out that urban development was not the result of political pressure but good and consistent government policies.

“The perception in urban areas is that the government has to come and develop the area whether they like it or not.

“So they believe that they do not have to vote for the government and decide to vote for the opposition instead,” he said at Padawan Municipal Council’s (MPP) 24th anniversary celebration at Kota Padawan Mall here today.

Abang Johari pointed out that this should not be the case as in any development, there needed to be a good policy to develop both urban and rural areas.

“You cannot just assume that urban areas will just develop by themselves. It has to be based on good policies. If you want to go for smart policy, the government must have that policy because it involves investment.

“Padawan is developed because of our state government policy and also the financial assistance we give to Padawan,” he said.

He urged the urban folk to think properly when choosing the right person to form the government at the state and federal level.

“If the policy is not consistent and not right, I don’t think you can get the right development you need,” he said.

He said the state government under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has set its policy until 2030 which was inclusive and did not marginalise any race.

“Everybody must be within the framework of development regardless of race and we must all be in this mission towards developing our state.

“After all, Sarawak is huge and our population is only 2.8 million people with statistics for the Malay, Dayak and Chinese population about the same.

“It is with this situation that we must work together and develop the state. No one race can rule but whoever is the Chief Minister must be fair all races in Sarawak,” he said.

Also present were Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee; Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng; Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) Mayor Datu Junaidi Reduan; and MPP chairman Lo Khere Chiang and deputy chairman Datuk Ahmad Ibrahim.