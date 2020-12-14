LDP will honour people’s decision in state election

KOTA KINABALU: Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will honour the people’s decision in the 16th Sabah State Election.

The party held its post-mortem for the recently concluded state election during the last Supreme Council meeting for this year on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by Supreme Council members in person, while those outside Kota Kinabalu participated via video conferencing.

LDP president Datuk Chin Su Phin said the meeting discussed the post-mortem report of the 16th State Election, adding that the party had accepted the people’s decision.

He stressed that the party would continue to serve the people and overcome the challenges ahead.

After all, he said LDP had been through ups and downs for the past 30 years since its inception.

Once the Covid-19 pandemic has subsided, Chin said he would visit the respective party divisions to discuss the future direction of LDP.

“LDP will be holding our party election next year.

“We hope to see younger leaders at the divisional and central levels to bring reformation to the party.”

Chin said LDP had taken a major leap by contesting in 46 state seats in the 16th Sabah Election, with most of the seats being predominantly bumiputera constituencies.

“The party will review whether we should maintain our existing multiracial composition,” he said.