Lee: Single hull tanker ships can continue to operate and supply essential items

SIBU (Dec 14): Single hull tanker ships will be allowed to continue operating to supply essential items, including diesel fuel, to the interior at coastal areas of Sarawak, said Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

He said this was to avoid the interruption of essential items such as diesel fuel to those areas.

“By this latest amendment made on MSN16/2020 published by Marine Department of Malaysia under MSN22/2020 with amendments on MSN16/2020 which detailed the exemption specified in this notice, it shows that the current government is willing to listen to the people’s concerns particularly from the shipping community especially tanker owners and operators in Sarawak.

“I would like to thank the Director General of Marine Department of Malaysia and the Director of Marine Department Malaysia, Sarawak Region for their effort and wise justifications that contribute towards the amendment of MSN16/2020 which provides exemption for tankers operating in rivers in Sarawak, ” he told a press conference held at Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) Central Region office here today.

Also present were permanent secretary to the Ministry of Transport Datu Buckland Bangik and state marine director Marzuki Ibrahim.

Lee urged the industry players in particular the members of Sarawak Association of Maritime Industries (SAMIN); Sabah at Sarawak Shipowners Association (SSSA) and the related tanker owners and operators to appreciate and give their full support by strictly comply with the safety requirement at standard procedures set by the Marine Department, Malaysia at all time.

He said he would give directive to SRB as the authority that is responsible in monitoring and enforcing river regulations to monitor the tankers activities plying in the rivers in Sarawak.

Earlier, he said on Aug 5, the Marine Department Malaysia has issued the Malaysia Shipping Notice MSN16/2020 to shipowners, ship agents, masters, seafarers, port operators, recognized organization and the marine industry on ” clarification on the registration of an oil tanker, general categories of oil tankers and restriction on the type of oil permitted to be carried as cargo”.

According to him, this notice was to clarify to the shipping community on the registration of oil tanker under the Malaysian Flag, general categories of oil tankers and the restrictions on the type of oil permitted to be carried as cargo on said tankers.

Adding on, he said his ministry has received complaints from SAMIN and SSSA who have informed that the Malaysia Shipping Notice MSN16/2020 has negative implication on the Sarawak tanker ship owners or operators whose plying limits are confined to the coastal and rivers of Sarawak.

“Those affected tanker ships are deployed for carrying diesel fuel from adjacent towns supplying to the upper river communities for their usage which are mainly for power generators in the longhouses, clinics, government stations or offices, schools and workers’ camps. Other usages of diesel fuel are for vehicles and machineries owned by plantations at timber companies.

“In this respect, on Nov 16, my ministry has written an appeal letter to seek the exemption from the Ministry of Transport Malaysia on Double Hull Double Bottom requirement for Sarawak and to allow for Single Hull tanker ships to operate in coastal and rivers in Sarawak,” Lee added.