Loretto: Decision to expand Warisan to Peninsular Malaysia made solely by party

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 14): Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) secretary-general Datuk Loretto Padua Jr today stressed that the party’s decision to expand to Peninsular Malaysia was made entirely on its own.

“The decision to expand the party to Semenanjung (Peninsular Malaysia) was made by the party alone and it was certainly not influenced by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad or any other individual.

“The concept of ‘unity’ and ‘building a nation and not a particular race or religion’ which form the foundation of Warisan has also captured the imagination of many Malaysians especially those who are tired of the racial and religious polemics.

“Hence, Malaysians who believe in dignified politics, credibility, tolerance and co-existence can view Warisan as an alternative political party that is congruent with these ideals.

“If political parties such as Umno, Bersatu, PAS, PKR or DAP can become national political parties and expand to Sabah, then why can’t Warisan do the same thing and offer its ideals and concepts to all Malaysians in the Peninsula?,” said Loretto in a statement today.

Loretto said there should be no problem for Malaysians in Peninsular Malaysia to accept and support Warisan because the party advocated unity in a multi-racial society for which Sabah was a good example.

“As a party that is modelled on Sabah’s multi-racial tolerance and harmony, Warisan is a very effective agent to promote these ideals in the country. We built this nation together.

“It doesn’t make sense at all to restrict Warisan within the confines of being a State-level party. This totally contradicts with the spirit of Sabah as an equal partner within the Federation of Malaysia as agreed upon by this country’s founding fathers in which Sabah also has a role in determining the direction of the country,” he concluded.