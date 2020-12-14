Man arrested for allegedly attacking father and son with machete

KUCHING: A man has been arrested by the police for allegedly attacking his 55-year-old father and his son with a machete at his own house in Kampung Sinar Budi, Batu Kawa around 10pm on Dec 12.

Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan who confirmed the arrest said the 43-year-old suspect was picked up at the same house around 11.40am yesterday.

“During the arrest, police also seized the machete that was allegedly used in the attack,” said Aidil in a statement.

He further said the suspect attacked the duo over a disagreement when his son allowed a stranger to enter his house to take an undisclosed item.

As a result of the attack, the father sustained injuries to his left elbow while his motorcycle meter’s plastic cover was smashed into pieces with the machete.

The son however only suffered bruises on his head after he was punched by the suspect.

The case has been classified under Section 323, Section 427 and Section 507 of the Penal Code.

“A background check on the suspect showed that he has seven past criminal records,” said

Aidil.