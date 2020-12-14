‘Modern commercial farming the way forward’

BINTULU: Modern commercial farming is the way forward for the people here to improve their socio-economic status, says Minister in Chief Minister’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip.

He said the government had developed better infrastructures and lined up activities to serve as an advantage for farmers, livestock breeders and fishermen.

“In the past, without good roads and telecommunication facilities, we cultivated the land and planted crops only to sustain ourselves and our families,” he said in his speech for the launch of the Agriculture Community Outreach Programme (AgriCOP) at Dewan Masjid Al- Amin in Kampung Haji Ismail, Kuala Tatau last Saturday.

Adding on Talib, who is Jepak assemblyman, said with all the facilities in place, the people were able to be involved in trading activities more efficiently than before.

“It has helped the village folk, facilitating them to sell their products, including those derived from agriculture and marine resources.”

Talib also said the market coverage had become ‘much more open’.

“There are people doing business by the road, making it easier for the wholesalers to stop by.”

On AgriCOP, Talib said it was the continuation of the Agriculture Facilitation Fund (AFF) project, which kicked off last year.

In this respect, he expressed hope for the agro-roadshow programme would give a

positive impact to the participants from all across Jepak constituency.

Also present at the event were Talib’s wife Datin Zaliha Abdullah, a representative of Bintulu Agriculture officer Khairulnieza Waynie, Tatau Agriculture assistant officer Joseph Mawan and Pemanca Gerosen Jubin.