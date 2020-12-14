No third parties come to claim luxury items seized from Najib, Rosmah and 16 others

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 14): No third parties come to the High Court here today to claim the luxury items including designer handbags, shoes, watches, cash and 27 cars seized from former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and 16 others.

Deputy public prosecutor Faten Hadni Khairuddin told reporters that the court had earlier set today for any third parties to come and claim the seized items.

“Prior to this, there was a third party who contacted the court regarding the seized items and was asked to come today, but as at 11 am, no one came,” she said after the case management before High Court deputy registrar Catherine Nicholas.

The application for the issuance of the notice to the third parties was submitted by the prosecution to enable the third parties to appear in court in person or through a lawyer to provide a reason why the items cannot be forfeited to the government.

Faten Hadni said the court then set March 26 next year for the full hearing.

The prosecution had earlier filed a notice to forfeit the items and named Najib; Rosmah and their children Nor Ashman Razak and Nooryana Najwa Mohd Najib; Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz (Najib’s stepson); Mohd Kyizzad Mesran; Senijauhar Sdn Bhd; Aiman Ruslan; Yayasan Rakyat 1Malaysia, Yayasan Semesta; Yayasan Mustika Kasih; Rembulan Kembara Sdn Bhd, Goh Gaik Ewe (Low Taek Jho’s mother); Roger Ng Chong Hwa (former Goldman Sachs bank officer) and his wife Lim Hwee Bin; Kee Kok Thiam; Tan Vern Tact and Geh Choh Hun as the first to 18th respondents.

The items comprising hundreds of designer handbags, shoes and watches, cash in various currencies including RM537,000, Sri Lanka Rupee 2,870,000, old Ringgit Malaysia RM187,750, Pound Sterling 320,500, Indonesian Rupiah 13,177,000, US Dollar 100, Hryvnies (Ukraine) 376, Euro 20, French Franc 50, South African Rand 10, Singapore Dollar 40, Riyal 531 and Philippines Peso 740 were seized by the police in the raids on May 17 and June 11, 2018.

On Aug 2, 2018, police also seized from them 27 Nissan cars, as well as a piece of land in Tanjung Bungah, Penang. – Bernama